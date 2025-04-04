Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Price

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $216.00 to $208.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.18.

PNC traded down $11.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.86. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock worth $2,320,739. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

