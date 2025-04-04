Truist Financial Cuts Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target to $10.00

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.32.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 1,094.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

