Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.17 and last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 3796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TRIP. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 606.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The travel company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 204.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Tripadvisor by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.