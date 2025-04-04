Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Given New C$2.25 Price Target at TD Securities

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
Trilogy Metals Inc is an exploration stage company engaged in mineral exploration. The company focuses on exploring and developing its mineral resource properties, which include the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects (UKMP or UKMP Projects), in the Ambler mining district located in Alaska, the United States.
