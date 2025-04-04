Trexquant Investment LP Takes $6.93 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 113,187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $93,810,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 594,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,794,000 after acquiring an additional 279,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 167,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 156,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $10,291,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $153,679.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMHC opened at $57.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.53. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

