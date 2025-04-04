Trexquant Investment LP Invests $7.70 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,008 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,405 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 481.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 36.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 6,331 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COIN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.7 %

COIN stock opened at $170.76 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.12 and a fifty-two week high of $349.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 39.34% and a return on equity of 20.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.99, for a total value of $6,774,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,540.74. This trade represents a 97.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.87, for a total value of $1,521,159.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,554,708.90. The trade was a 3.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,609 shares of company stock valued at $52,238,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

