Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 173,870 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Murphy Oil worth $7,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,529,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 794,730 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $25.41 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 50,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

