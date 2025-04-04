Trexquant Investment LP Buys 125,363 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,363 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.62% of CareDx worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in CareDx by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in CareDx by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareDx from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareDx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.17. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.46. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 53.70% and a negative net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. Analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

