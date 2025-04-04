Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 609.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,180 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after purchasing an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $143.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.00 and a 52-week high of $200.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $114,003.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This represents a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.00.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

