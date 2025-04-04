Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

TVTX opened at $16.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 50,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $1,024,465.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,548 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,375.08. The trade was a 10.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sandra Calvin sold 3,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $67,361.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,718.48. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

