Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 517,697 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the average volume of 334,982 call options.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $28.89 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.59.
About iShares Silver Trust
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
