Traders Buy High Volume of ReNew Energy Global Put Options (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 14,473 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,465% compared to the average volume of 406 put options.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 0.5 %

RNW stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. ReNew Energy Global has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.22 billion. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNW. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,693,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739,645 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,169,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,308,000 after buying an additional 420,831 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 4th quarter worth $19,302,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $15,055,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

