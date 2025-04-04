TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Trading 1.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $281.09 and last traded at $288.58. Approximately 26,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 310,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.56.

TopBuild Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Stories

