Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.67 and last traded at C$21.69, with a volume of 374228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPZ shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Topaz Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.42.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Trading Down 6.7 %

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.45, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is currently 309.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topaz Energy news, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson acquired 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$23.68 per share, with a total value of C$49,964.80. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.10, for a total value of C$2,610,000.00. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.