Top Penny Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 4th

JetBlue Airways, BigBear.ai, Applied Digital, iQIYI, and CXApp are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at very low prices, typically less than $5 per share, and are often characterized by minimal liquidity and lower market capitalization. Due to their high volatility and limited regulatory oversight, they are considered high-risk investments compared to stocks of larger, more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. 38,738,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,712,195. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 44,580,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,855,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 25,630,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,233,063. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 5.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $12.48.

iQIYI (IQ)

iQIYI, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

NASDAQ:IQ traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,926,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,539,760. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.18. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

CXApp (CXAI)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

Shares of NASDAQ:CXAI traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 80,324,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CXApp has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

