Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,273 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Toll Brothers worth $24,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOL. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of TOL stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.75 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.