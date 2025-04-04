Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 5,116 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 296.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 7.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $94.03 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4635 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

