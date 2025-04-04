Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NVO opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The stock has a market cap of $301.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

