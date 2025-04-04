Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL opened at $132.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $151.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

