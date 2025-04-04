Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 68,775 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 394.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,775 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,554,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $1,082,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 38.3% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $680,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,672,040. This represents a 20.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 88,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $4,809,106.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,852 shares in the company, valued at $26,686,430.68. The trade was a 15.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,993 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,068. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $48.30 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.84). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

