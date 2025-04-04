Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 305,852 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 189.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,852 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $12,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 81,556 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 226,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 154,524 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Worley Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,683,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

