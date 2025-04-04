Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 4,472 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,994,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 370,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,309,000 after purchasing an additional 358,171 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 211,693 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,699,000 after purchasing an additional 137,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,144,000 after purchasing an additional 126,863 shares during the period.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $85.03 and a twelve month high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.45.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

