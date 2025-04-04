Theron I. Gilliam Sells 12,474 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This trade represents a 28.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GMS Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of GMS opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in GMS by 374.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in GMS by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 110,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GMS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on GMS from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Stories

