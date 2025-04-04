The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 164.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.