The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.82.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Timken has a twelve month low of $62.76 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts predict that Timken will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Timken’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,465,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after purchasing an additional 320,354 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Timken by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,689,000 after buying an additional 66,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Timken by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,295,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,433,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

