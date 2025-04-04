The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $189.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.50 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.65.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $160.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.55%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at $103,964,058. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

