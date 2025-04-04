The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $160.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $245,916.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,964,058. The trade was a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,739 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $211.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.