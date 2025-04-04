The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $205.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $172.64 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $119.66 and a 12-month high of $176.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average of $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. The trade was a 0.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

