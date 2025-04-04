The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Positive Forecast for Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Stock Price

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Worthington Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of WOR opened at $48.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Worthington Enterprises has a 1 year low of $37.88 and a 1 year high of $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,032,000 after acquiring an additional 156,762 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 236.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after purchasing an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 202,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 109,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

