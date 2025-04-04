The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Receives $54.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of AZEK in a report on Monday, March 24th. Stephens downgraded shares of AZEK from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AZEK by 623.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK opened at $48.25 on Friday. AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

