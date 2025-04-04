The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 966,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,224 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.14% of AES worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in AES by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 332,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133,308 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 5,143.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 76,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AES by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

AES Stock Down 4.9 %

AES stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AES’s payout ratio is 29.54%.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

