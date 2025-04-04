Thalassa (LON:THAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.06 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.06 ($0.29), with a volume of 818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

Thalassa Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2,206.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.64.

Thalassa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It engages in the research and development of autonomous underwater vehicles. Thalassa Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.