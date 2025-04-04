Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.65.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $267.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.81.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 477,228 shares of company stock valued at $166,849,043. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

