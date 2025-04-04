Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

