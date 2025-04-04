Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.25 and last traded at $34.47, with a volume of 11661 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of -0.16.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is 8.83%.

Institutional Trading of Teekay Tankers

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,352.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 242,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 226,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,980,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,110,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,248,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 216,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

See Also

