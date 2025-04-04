Tanfield Group (LON:TAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Tanfield Group PLC (LON:TAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 347366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.82 ($0.04).
Tanfield Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.48. The company has a market cap of £4.16 million, a PE ratio of -15,187.39 and a beta of 0.83.
Tanfield Group Company Profile
Tanfield Group PLC operates as an investment company. The company, through its 49% interest in Snorkel International Holdings LLC, produces self-propelled, towable, and push-around aerial lifts, including diesel and electric scissor lifts, mast lifts, telescopic boom lifts, and articulating booms. Tanfield Group PLC also, through its 5.76% interest in Smith Electric Vehicles Corp., designs and produces electric commercial vehicles for short haul urban fleets.
