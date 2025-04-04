Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Stock Performance
Synopsys stock opened at $417.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.08 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
