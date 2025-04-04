Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Synopsys accounts for about 1.6% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.58.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $417.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.85. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.00 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. This trade represents a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

