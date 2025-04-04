Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.48 and traded as high as $11.39. Synchronoss Technologies shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 84,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.05.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $179,802.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. This trade represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 603.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

