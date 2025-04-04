S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.24. S&W Seed shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 3,001 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SANW

S&W Seed Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.88.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.