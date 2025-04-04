S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as high as $7.24. S&W Seed shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 3,001 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
S&W Seed Trading Up 0.7 %
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 51.47%.
About S&W Seed
S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
