Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.53

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Supermarket Income REIT Price Performance

Shares of LON SUPR traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 75.90 ($0.99). 5,108,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,929. The stock has a market capitalization of £945.79 million, a PE ratio of -44.65, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01. Supermarket Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 65.20 ($0.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 78.30 ($1.03). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 71.15.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Supermarket Income REIT

In related news, insider Roger Blundell acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($91,719.08). 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.