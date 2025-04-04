Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,860 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Sun Communities worth $26,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

SUI stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.98 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 508.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.