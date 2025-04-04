Summit Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after acquiring an additional 326,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,480,000 after buying an additional 115,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,994,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,623,000 after acquiring an additional 95,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Globe Life news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. The trade was a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total value of $1,016,190.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,338 shares of company stock worth $7,239,630. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globe Life from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

Read Our Latest Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock opened at $127.33 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $133.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 22.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.