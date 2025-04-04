Summit Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 5,277 VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,541,000 after purchasing an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after purchasing an additional 134,193 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 772,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,673,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $83.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.20. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.