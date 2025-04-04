Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $57.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

