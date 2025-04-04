Summit Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $235.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $250.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.64 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.