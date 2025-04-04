Summit Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Summit Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Hershey by 248.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hershey from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,936. This trade represents a 9.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $166.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.14. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.