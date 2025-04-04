Summit Financial LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Snap-on by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Snap-on by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 723,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,753,000 after acquiring an additional 89,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $327.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.15. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 43.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total value of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,817.17. This trade represents a 96.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

