Summit Financial LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,411 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Stock Down 5.9 %

F opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.26. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

