Summit Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Summit Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNFree Report) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,190,000 after purchasing an additional 77,466 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 785.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 722,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,184,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 129,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.24.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. Analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.72%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Connections from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

